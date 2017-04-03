As millennials 'Venmo' each other money, banks fight back with their own mobile apps

1:03 Quiet morning gives way to repeat champion Pause

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:12 The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

1:59 A look at the evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands