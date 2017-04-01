Spanish police arrest 38, dismantle fake credit card ring

2:50 Watch highlights from West Harrison-Pascagoula Pause

2:12 Ocean Springs boutique hotel

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

1:41 Mississippi Bicentennial South kicks off with a tribute to the blues

1:12 The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:53 Dan Mullen, Hugh Freeze try to beat stormy weather

1:39 Poplarville native Glen Day has strong round at MGRC