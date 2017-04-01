Worker falls at South Florida construction site

Officials say a construction worker was hospitalized after falling three stories at the site of a future Fort Lauderdale condominium building.
The Sun Sentinel (https://goo.gl/dWxUKE ) reports that the 30-foot fall occurred Friday morning. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Gregory May says the man suffered life-threatening injuries. His name wasn't released.
A spokeswoman for Moss & Associates of Wilton Manors, the RIVA condominium building's general contractor, says the man had been wearing a harness and other safety equipment while moving construction materials at the time of the accident. She says the hospitalized worker is employed by Net Construction, Inc., a subcontractor at the 15-story, $150 million project.
A spokesman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the federal agency is investigating the accident.
