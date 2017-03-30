Myrtle Beach wants repairs to storm damaged theater

Myrtle Beach has told the owners of the Hurricane Matthew-damaged Palace Theatre they need to make repairs.
Local media report city officials said after an inspection earlier this year that the theater was "unfit for human occupancy."
The owners closed for the rest of the 2016 season after Hurricane Matthew hit in October. A significant part of the building facing U.S. 17 Bypass was ripped off.
City spokesman Mark Kruea says the theater's owners have been told they need to repair or demolish the building.
A hearing had been scheduled earlier this year but the company asked for a 60 day delay. That hearing is expected next month.
Jay Lodge with Palace Theater and Spirit Productions USA said earlier this year the company was trying to resolve insurance issues.
