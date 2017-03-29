Road to Chevron complete and more development on the way

This week’s development report shows work is complete on the second and final phase of a seven-year reconstruction project on Mississippi 611 in Jackson County, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom King.
Several new businesses are coming to the Coast, the report also shows.
The MDOT project involved widening the road to five lanes from Old Mobile Highway to the end of the route near the Chevron Refinery, and included railroad crossing replacements and the relocation and reconstruction of several intersections.
“We are pleased to be finished with this project, which will better serve this industrial corridor in Jackson County,” said Gabe Faggard, construction engineer, who provided oversight of the project since phase one began in 2010. Phase one involved the construction of an interchange at U.S. 90. Mississippi Development Authority awarded funds to Jackson County to build the two-phase project.
The Treen Report shows 16 new home permits issued across the Coast along with several commercial projects:
▪ $275,000 for duplex villas A and B at Seashore Highlands, 117-19 Seashore Trail, Gulfport. Owner is Methodist Services in Tupelo and contractor is Keith Dye Construction, Gulfport.
▪ $257,000 for steel building at 3080 Port & Harbor Drive, Bay St. Louis. Owner is Polychemie Inc., Riceboro, Ga.
▪ $80,000 for renovation of a warehouse at 2321 Telephone Road, Pascagoula. Owner is Air Masters Mechanical, Gautier
▪ $70,000 to replace windows at 1404 24th Ave., Gulfport. Owner is Driven Properties, L Wedgeworth, Gulfport and contractor is Glass Solutions by Ronnie, Gulfport
▪ $36,000 for an airplane hangar at 8600 Blueberry Drive, Gulf Park Estates, Ocean Springs. Owner is John Debble of Ocean Springs
▪ $20,000 for renovations at 2346 Pass Road, Biloxi. Contractor is TM Construction Services, Pass Christian
▪ $15,000 for a metal storage Shed at Sealcoat Asphalt Supply, 7125 Mississippi 613, Moss Point.
Jackson County had six permits issued for single family homes, ranging in size from 2,049-6,800 square feet.
Harrison County had nine new home permits ranging in size from 1,886-4,165 square feet.
The Biloxi Council last week approved a zoning change for Belle La Vie mixed-use community in Woolmarket. Community Development Director Jerry Creel said the development will be built in 22 phases over several years, with 347 acres for single family market rate homes, 60 acres for multi-family residential apartments, 183 acres for commercial development, including 60 acres for a certified retirement community, and 16 acres dedicated for city parks.
