Unemployment drops below 5% in Harrison County in February

Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in February, the lowest level since May 2001, according to the state Department of Employment Security.
The Labor Force, made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased in February by 6,900 to 1,298,200, the largest since October 2012.
Unemployment rates decreased in all 82 counties over the month but varied widely. Rankin County had the lowest unemployment rate in February at 3.1 percent. Issaquena County had the highest rate at 16.8 percent.
Harrison County’s unadjusted employment rate was 4.4 percent in February, even lower than the state’s unadjusted rate of 4.6 percent. Rates at the county level aren’t seasonally-adjusted to account for holidays and seasonal fluctuations.
The February report from MDES shows:
▪ In the three Coast counties, 8,090 people were unemployed in February.
▪ The number of unemployed in the state decreased by 19,900 over the month
▪ The employed total increased 17,600 from the prior month.
▪ Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Government, Professional & Business Services, Educational & Health Services and Leisure & Hospitality.
Unemployment
County
Feb. 2017
Jan. 2017
Change
Hancock
5.2
6.7
-1.5%
Harrison
4.4
5.8
-1.4%
Jackson
5.5
7.2
-1.7%
Source: Mississippi Department of Employment Security
