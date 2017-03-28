Coast Electric CEO retiring after 42 years

Robert “Bob” Occhi, president and CEO of Coast Electric Power Association, is retiring this month after 42 years with the company.
During his career, Occhi has been an advocate for electric cooperatives at the state and national levels. He recently completed 11 years as Mississippi’s representative on the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association board of directors and served on the state association board for 30 years.
His career began in 1973, when he took a job as an engineer at Coast Electric after serving as an oﬃcer in the U.S. Army. He was named CEO of the company in 1986 and fostered a culture of safety, innovation, social responsibility, member best interest, reliability and quality service.
Coast Electric has some of the nation’s highest member satisfaction and reliability ratings in the state and nation.
“People say some coaches are players’ coaches,” he said. “I hope I have been an employees’ manager. And that our members know we always worked to do the right thing for them.”
Occhi is a graduate of Louisiana State University and resident of Gulfport.
Sun Herald
