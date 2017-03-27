Arkansas lawmakers get first look at $5.5B budget bill

Legislation outlining Arkansas' nearly $5.5 billion budget for the coming year calls for increases in funding for the Department of Human Services, prisons and public schools, with nearly $16 million being set aside for the state's rainy day fund.
Legislative leaders on Monday released the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act, the budget bill for the state that outlines spending priorities based on expected revenue. The state's Joint Budget Committee is expected to take up the legislation Wednesday as lawmakers aim to wrap up this year's session by next week.
The proposal closely mirrors Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposed budget. It calls for increasing funding to Human Services by nearly $113 million and the state's prison system by nearly $20 million.
