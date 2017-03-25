UN: Israel didn't comply with UN call to stop settlements

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island Pause

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:15 West Wortham students visit HSSM to help the animals

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

1:33 After father’s death, former Ole Miss coach changes priorities

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

0:27 East Central's Tony Brown makes impressive lift