Leather maker, Lyme tester among tech grants in Maine

A company that makes leather products and a startup that wants to design a new Lyme disease test are among the recipients of more than $1 million in grants from the Maine Technology Institute.
The institute says it has approved 25 awards that will support innovation all around the state. The grants will support sectors such as biotechnology, aquaculture and precision manufacturing.
Tasman Leather Group of Hartland is slated to receive $25,000 to purchase and install equipment to prevent cross-contamination of chemicals used in manufacturing.
Gotham Biotech of New Gloucester wants to make a non-invasive Lyme test. The company will get more than $15,000.
Another firm, Maine Cap N' Stem of Gardiner, will receive more than $21,000 to work on high yielding mushroom incubation time for farms.
