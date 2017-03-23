Illinois judge rules in favor of lawmakers seeking pay

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island Pause

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

2:16 Historic Jackson County log cabin makes a move

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:45 Bayou View Elementary third grade got 'ants in their pants'

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission