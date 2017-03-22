Car registration tax boost approved but dead

The Arizona Senate has given initial approval to a Republican lawmaker's plan to increase vehicle license fees to free up money to fix roads, but Senate President Steve Yarbrough says it will move no further.
Sen. Bob Worsley's proposal is designed to stop a raid on nearly $130 million that is supposed to help cities and counties build and maintain roads. The issue arises each year as some or all of the money is taken to fund the state Highway Patrol.
But raising taxes is a non-starter for most Republicans, despite the need to find a solution. Yarbrough allowed Worsley to battle a fierce fight with fellow Republicans Wednesday even though he knew he would never put Senate Bill 1146 up for a formal vote.
