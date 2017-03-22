$3 million in business development coming to Coast

Restaurants and a grocery store in Pascagoula are among the new businesses opening across South Mississippi. The Treen Report shows building permits were issued during the past two weeks for these commercial projects:
▪ $1.4 million: New building at 1220 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Owner is HSC Bay St. Louis and contractor is Fulcrum Construction Group of Daphne, Alabama
▪ $500,000: Grocery store at 5656 Telephone Road, Pascagoula. Owner is Shoppers Value and contractor is PPM Centers, Lafayette, Louisiana
▪ $412,000: New church foundation at 606 Tennessee St., Gulfport. Owner is The Nourishing Place and contractors are WC Builders of Gulfport
▪ $285,000: Renovation at shopping center at 11312 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Owner is Gulf/Orange Grove Association and contractor is Jim Wood Co. of Little Rock, Arkansas
▪ $175,000: Renovation of a restaurant at 2415 Pass Road, Biloxi, into a Sonic Drive-In. Owner is Cary Harvey and contractor is Horizon General Contractors, Fort Worth, Texas
▪ $150,000: Site work at 11485 Hillcrest Road, Gulfport. Owner is Danton Maguire and contractor is Greater Gulf Development, Gulfport
▪ $149,000: Renovation of a building at 10573 U.S. 49, Gulfport, for Firehouse Subs. Owner is Jason Dalton and contractor is Markle Construction, Ocean Springs
▪ $46,000: Renovation of fire-damaged apartments at 616 U.S. 90, Waveland. Owner is Gates of Coral Bay. Teddy Bears Restoration of Gulfport is contractor
▪ $25,000: Renovation of doughnut shop at 12449 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Owner is Chang Ty and VU General Contractors of Pass Christian is contractor
In addition to these commercial permits totaling $3.1 million, permits were issued for 41 new homes in the last two weeks in Harrison and Hancock counties and 10 in Jackson County.
