Business

March 22, 2017 3:33 PM

$3 million in business development coming to Coast

Sun Herald

Restaurants and a grocery store in Pascagoula are among the new businesses opening across South Mississippi. The Treen Report shows building permits were issued during the past two weeks for these commercial projects:

▪  $1.4 million: New building at 1220 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Owner is HSC Bay St. Louis and contractor is Fulcrum Construction Group of Daphne, Alabama

▪  $500,000: Grocery store at 5656 Telephone Road, Pascagoula. Owner is Shoppers Value and contractor is PPM Centers, Lafayette, Louisiana

▪  $412,000: New church foundation at 606 Tennessee St., Gulfport. Owner is The Nourishing Place and contractors are WC Builders of Gulfport

▪  $285,000: Renovation at shopping center at 11312 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Owner is Gulf/Orange Grove Association and contractor is Jim Wood Co. of Little Rock, Arkansas

▪  $175,000: Renovation of a restaurant at 2415 Pass Road, Biloxi, into a Sonic Drive-In. Owner is Cary Harvey and contractor is Horizon General Contractors, Fort Worth, Texas

▪  $150,000: Site work at 11485 Hillcrest Road, Gulfport. Owner is Danton Maguire and contractor is Greater Gulf Development, Gulfport

▪  $149,000: Renovation of a building at 10573 U.S. 49, Gulfport, for Firehouse Subs. Owner is Jason Dalton and contractor is Markle Construction, Ocean Springs

▪  $46,000: Renovation of fire-damaged apartments at 616 U.S. 90, Waveland. Owner is Gates of Coral Bay. Teddy Bears Restoration of Gulfport is contractor

▪  $25,000: Renovation of doughnut shop at 12449 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Owner is Chang Ty and VU General Contractors of Pass Christian is contractor

In addition to these commercial permits totaling $3.1 million, permits were issued for 41 new homes in the last two weeks in Harrison and Hancock counties and 10 in Jackson County.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos