EXCHANGE: Agricultural research focuses on Brazilian bananas

1:41 Patriot Guard honors 100-year-old Vancleave veteran Pause

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:17 MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial

2:33 USM holds panel to discuss impact of state flag

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer

1:55 Ralph Reed, 80, is on a mission to copy entire Bible word for word

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

1:19 Pitchers duel stymies Harrison Central, Ocean Springs