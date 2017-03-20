Two Tannery's new owners have familiar faces

The new owners of Two Tannery Road say they want to build on the restaurant's "great foundation."
They're keeping all the wait and kitchen staff, and the same chef will still be preparing meals there. Some of those employees have been there over 30 years. Changes might be made to the menu, although slowly.
"We just want to build off the great food that's been there," said Becky Clark, who purchased the restaurant with her husband, Tim Clark, in October after eyeing the business for seven years. "The timing was finally right."
Becky and Tim own TC's Restaurant, another West Dover establishment. After closing on Two Tannery Road, they spent three weeks making cosmetic updates inside the building. The entryway was improved. Custom-made booths were installed in the barroom. New leather stools were added to the bar, which was refinished. Memorabilia related to President Theodore Roosevelt was moved into one room, including guns and other belongings.
The building had been moved "stick by stick" from Marlborough, Massachusetts, in the late 1700s, to a different location in Dover. It had been purchased by Roosevelt's son and daughter-in-law in the early 1900s. About 40 years later, it was sold to Wilmington resident Lincoln Haynes, who was known for making weathered siding in the Vermont Barnboard Factory on Mill Street in Wilmington. Haynes moved the building to its current spot at 2 Tannery Road, between Route 100 and Handle Road in West Dover. The menu at the restaurant has everything from smoked salmon to filet mignon. Entrees include the Roasted Long Island Duckling, Chicken Andouille, shrimp and spinach ravioli, stuffed shrimp, bouillabaisse, leg of lamb, veal, the Nutty Vermonter — made up of almond crusted chicken breast, sharp cheddar and hardwood smoked ham, and more. Appetizers, cocktails, salads and soups are also on the menu.
Becky and Tim Clark have owned TC's for four years now. They changed things up, going with a more bistro style menu and making renovations inside after purchasing the restaurant from Tim's parents. Next winter will mark 40 years of business for TC's.
Tim's sister is Kelly Clark, the three-time Olympic medalist snowboarder who trained at Mount Snow Academy. The walls at TC's are a tribute to Kelly's career — featuring news articles, gear and memorabilia related to her successful career in halfpipe competitions. If she qualifies for next year's Olympics, people will be invited to watch the games together at the restaurant.
"I'm really happy and proud this has been in my family for 40 years," Tim said. "I think that's quite a tribute. I'm very happy that we finally committed to Two Tannery after seven years of looking at it. It was hard to pull the trigger on a third restaurant."
The couple runs TC's during the winter season and The Beachead in Block Island, Rhode Island, during the summer. Their crew is loyal, living by Mount Snow in winters and spending summers at the beach. T-shirts are sold at both restaurants. At TC's, they say "Think Snow." At Beachead, they say "Think Beach."
Having owned The Beachead for eight years, Becky and Tim are seeing customers they met at TC's. That works both ways, they said.
While TC's is a seasonal business, operating only during the winter, Two Tannery will maintain the same schedule it has had. After a closure during mud season, the restaurant will be open six days a week from July 4 through Columbus Day.
With the new ownership, reservations are no longer necessary. Customers can walk in and also eat at the bar now.
Becky and Tim said they have enjoyed working with the staff at Two Tannery and making the additional investment in the area.
"We hope to be serving good food in the valley for many years to come," Becky said. "We're here for the long haul."
Tim applauded the direction the valley was taking, noting projects happening at Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain, and the Valley Trail. Snowmaking improvements are coming to Mount Snow via the construction of West Lake and the all terrain-park face at Carinthia is set to get a new base lodge. The Hermitage Club just received Act 250 approval from the state for its master plan, meaning various construction projects near Haystack can now be considered for the next stage of permitting. And officials in Dover and Wilmington have been focused on enhancing the Valley Trail network.
"We're happy to be a part of it," said Becky. "We have so many friends up here, we love this area. We wanted to come back and make an investment in the valley. This is where Tim grew up and we have a deep connection to it. We are really happy to be part of the business community and the community up here in the valley."
