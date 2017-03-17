US factory production rose for 6th straight time in February

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:57 Moss Point's new police chief talks about his priorities

2:05 Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch

0:12 Body recovered from Highland, IL, lake

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called

1:12 The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

1:47 Age and illness won't keep Maxine Nelson, 79, from the gym