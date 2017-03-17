Convicted Chicago-area subcontractor given 12-month sentence

A 12-month prison sentence has been handed to a woman convicted of helping a general contractor falsely claim it was fulfilling a Chicago requirement to hire women-owned companies for city work.
Elizabeth Perino of Willowbrook was convicted by a federal jury last June on three counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
Lawyers for the 62-year-old Perino sought probation and home confinement. But U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman on Thursday said he opted for prison to send a message to "an industry that needs to clean up its act."
Federal prosecutors contended Perino falsified paperwork to suggest her company, Perdel Contracting Co., would perform work on the projects when it did not.
Prosecutors say a city ordinance sets a goal of awarding at least 5 percent of total annual funding of all city contracts to certified Women's Business Enterprises.
Comments