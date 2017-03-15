Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

1:55 Ralph Reed, 80, is on a mission to copy entire Bible word for word Pause

2:59 Biloxi Shuckers co-owner says he isn’t welcome in his stadium

0:53 Federal agents raid Ocean Springs home

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:29 Did a DHS caseworker really forge records to take away this woman's child?

3:49 They took her children based on lies and falsified records, lawsuit says

2:39 Dealing with what Mississippi Phosphates left

1:01 Boom! Balcony's down at old Big Mike's location

0:42 Pass Christian St. Patrick's Day Parade