2 Live oaks couldn’t be saved at Edgewater Mall, but 3 will be planted

Two Live oak trees on Edgewater Mall property that could be a danger to the public will come down this week.
As these massive trees are cut, three oak trees will be planted on the north side of the mall, said Terry Powell, general manager.
Powell said he didn’t know the tree by Sears was struck by lighting, but could see it was in trouble.
He called Biloxi’s arborist Eric Nolan and asked, “Is there something we can do with this tree? It’s dying.”
They watched that tree and another on mall property north of McDonald’s for two years to see if they could recover.
Nolan said in an email the trees have gotten progressively worse this year. The tree near McDonald’s has a major split in the main stem that has gotten wider over the last two years, he said.
Both trees, which are probably well over a century old, have dropped many of their leaves and Edgewater Mall was issued a tree removal permit for the trees.
