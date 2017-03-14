Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Whe t for Mar. fell .25 cent to 4.12 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .75 cent at 3.5375 a bushel; Mar. oats declined 15.50 cents at $2.54 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 9 cents to $9.8725 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was off 1.43 cents at $1.1632 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .75 cent at $1.2785 a pound; while April lean hogs rose .60 cent at $.7022 a pound.
