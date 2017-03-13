Biloxi apartment complex sold for $11.5M

An unnamed buyer has purchased the Lexington Apartments community at 2620 Lejuene Drive in West Biloxi for $11.5 million.
Andrew Agee from the SVN Multi-Family Group (Southeast) brokered the sale between Latitude Real Estate Investors, based in Beverly Hills, California, to a private and unnamed Northeastern real estate investor. The price amounts to $60,526 per unit.
The 190-unit apartment community off Pass Road was built in 1995. The property has 11 mid-rise residential buildings, with an average unit size of 809 square feet. Among the amenities are a resort-style swimming pool, grilling and picnic areas, a business center with free Wi-Fi access, a fire pit, controlled access gates and a concierge service.
SVN represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.
