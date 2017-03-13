Fire marshal: Hardwoods business suffered $7M-$10M damage

A fire at a hardwoods lumber mill in north-central Pennsylvania has caused $7 million to $10 million in damage.
That's the assessment of the state police fire marshal investigating early Saturday's fire at Emporium Hardwoods in Shippen Township. That's in Cameron County, about 130 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
The fire was reported about 4 a.m. and took about four hours to control. Firefighters from four surrounding counties — Clinton, Elk, McKean and Potter — were also called in.
Nobody was hurt.
The fire marshal says the cause of the blaze isn't suspicious, but has yet to rule on an exact cause.
Comments