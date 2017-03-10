Revised New Mexico budget plan staves off cuts

A revised New Mexico state budget plan is headed toward a full Senate vote that would slightly increase funding for public schools and the judiciary while shaving money away from state universities and colleges.
The Senate Finance Committee on Friday published its rewrite of House-approved appropriations for the fiscal year starting in July, and endorsed it after a brief discussion.
The $6.1 billion general fund spending plan would stabilize state agencies after lawmakers slashed current-year spending at most departments and swept cash from school district reserves and other government accounts to plug a deficit and restore a modest cushion.
The Senate panel's proposal to increase agency spending by $23 million depends upon a companion revenue bill that raises $350 million from new taxes, fees and transfers.
