Walmart plans to give away nearly 3 million cupcakes Sunday. Here’s how to get one

Walmart wants to wish you a very happy birthday Sunday.
It doesn’t matter when your birthday is or if you even want to celebrate it this year. The retail giant still wants to say happy birthday and give you a free cupcake – vanilla or chocolate with white buttercream or whipped icing — at all Supercenter locations.
There’s no catch. No coupon needed. No “buy one, get one” offer. Cupcakes are available from noon to 4 p.m. local time while supplies last.
Walmart expects to give away about 3 million cupcakes, including more than 341,000 in Texas, 214,000 in Florida and more than 100,000 in California, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.
It is not Walmart’s birthday – the first store opened in Rogers, Arkansas on July 2 — nor is March the most popular birth month for Americans. August, July and September dominated that list from 1990 to 2006, according to the CDC.
Americans eat more than 700,000 cupcakes per year, according to Answers.com. In 2015, The Daily Meal ranked the 101 Best Cupcakes in America and crowned Billy’s Bakery in New York City No. 1. The website highlighted the bakery’s banana Nutella cupcake and carrot cupcake as two top choices.
If all this talk of cupcakes makes you hungry, here are 51 cupcake recipes from classic flavors to new creative ideas from Food.com.
