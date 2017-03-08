Attack on military hospital in Afghan capital kills 30

A Police soldier stands guard near the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
Security forces block the main road to a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed the military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photo
Security forces run around a military hospital after the clash started between gunmen and army soldiers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed the military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
Security forces block the main road to a military hospital after the clash started between gunmen and army soldiers, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed the military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
Security forces run through the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
Security forces run through the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
Afghanistan's Army helicopters fly over the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
Security forces block the main road of the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
Security forces block the main road of the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
Men watch clashes at the biggest military hospital from Wazir Akbar Khan hilltop, between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
A general view of the biggest military hospital is pictured after the clashes started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Massoud Hossaini
AP Photos
