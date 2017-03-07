Business

March 7, 2017 1:23 PM

Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union has new branch on the Coast

By Mary Perez

Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union has opened a new branch office at 11522 Cinema Drive in D’Iberville.

The 3,500 square-foot facility has two drive-up lanes and a separate ATM lane. Drive-up tellers have a window but also use two-way audio-video connections to talk with members at the drive-up.

Like other GCCFCU branches, the lobby uses the teller pod concept to provide more personalized service rather than traditional teller counters that can be seen as a barrier between staff and customers.

Interior amenities include a coin counter, internet station, coffee station and full-service lobby ATM. Exterior branding elements include a metal canopy evoking the wave graphic in GCCFCU’s logo.

Lisa Graham is president and CEO of the $97 million federally-chartered credit union that is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Harrison or Hancock counties.

