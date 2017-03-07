Capito, 3 other GOP senators fault health care proposal

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

1:12 The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:44 History arrives on wings of World War II planes

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House

1:59 'Let them call you a racist': Confederate flag back at SC Statehouse - July, 2016

1:31 Sights and sounds of baseball fill MGM Park