The Latest: Bill raising food sales tax dies before launch

6:40 p.m.
Legislative leaders are abandoning plans to pass a last-minute proposal raising the sales tax on food and lowering the overall sales tax rate.
Greg Hartley, chief of staff for House Speaker Greg Hughes, said in a text message Monday night that legislators decided not to move forward with the proposal this session. He says Hughes and Senate President Wayne Niederhauser plan to speak to reporters later Monday night about the proposal.
The bill was never publicly released but Niederhauser said earlier Monday that legislators were looking to lower the state sales tax to 4.4 percent, down from 4.75 percent, and raise the sales tax on groceries to that level. It's currently at 1.75 percent.
Critics say the proposal would disproportionately impact the poor and was being rushed through the Legislature days before lawmakers adjourn for the year.
2:40 p.m.
Legislative leaders say they plan to hold a public hearing Tuesday night on a proposal to raise the sales tax on food and lower the overall sales tax rate.
Senate President Wayne Niederhauser says the change would help stabilize Utah's sales tax collection and ensure there's money for social service programs and other government spending even in an economic downturn.
Critics say the proposal disproportionately impacts the poor, who spend more of their income on food, and is being rushed through the Legislature days before lawmakers adjourn for the year.
The proposal had not yet been publicly released by early Monday afternoon but Niederhauser says it will likely lower the state sales tax to about 4.4 percent, down from 4.75, and raise the sales tax on groceries to that level. It's currently at 1.75 percent.
