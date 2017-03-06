Construction moves to new phase at Keesler hospital

The construction team of Air Force Medical Support Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and JE Dunn Construction has moved into the second primary phase of construction at the hospital at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
The team now is renovating spaces that will become the new cardio-pulmonary clinic, internal medicine clinic and minor procedure suite. They also are building the Medical Mall that, at the completion of the project, will be a primary walkway for patients. Transitions to these newly renovated spaces are scheduled for early this year.
Dental services, previously provided in a separate building, will move into the hospital in the third and final phase of construction. It will begin in the spring and continue into 2018. It also will provide new space for the behavioral health clinic.
The first of three major phases of the project was completed last summer, when renovations were made in the the departments of oncology, dialysis, vascular and general surgery; the chapel; an expanded surgical suite; and inpatient pharmacy services.
The new surgical suite has two general operating rooms, one endoscopy operating room and a new hybrid operating room outfitted with Siemen’s Artis ZeeGo CArm that provides enhanced imaging capabilities and improves patient safety.
