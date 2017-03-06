Nurses, techs strike at Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Nurses and technicians are striking at a suburban Philadelphia hospital.
Some 370 employees of Delaware County Memorial began a two-day strike Sunday to protest what they call unsafe staffing levels. The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses says the hospital has increased the number of patients assigned to each nurse.
Prospect Medical Holdings, the owner of Delaware County Memorial's network, says its representatives met with the union several times to hash out a fair contract. The company says staffing levels are comparable to national averages.
Prospect Medical Holdings says the strikers may be out for more than the planned two days because staffing agencies require a five-day pay period for their temporary replacements.
