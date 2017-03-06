Huntington to use overtime funds to hire 5 police officers

The Huntington City Council has agreed to transfer $325,000 from a police overtime budget to use for regular salaries for the next fiscal year.
The Herald-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2lPjGq2 ) reports Saturday's move will allow for the hiring of five police officers.
Council member Mike Shockley says "putting officers back on the streets is a priority."
In January, a budget deficit prompted the layoffs of 10 probationary officers, six civilian employees and a part-time officer in the police department.
Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says laid-off officers will be given priority for hiring with the five patrol jobs.
