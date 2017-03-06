Business

March 6, 2017 12:46 AM

Ceremonial maple tapping is this week in Guthrie

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt is kicking off International Maple Month in the state with a ceremonial maple tapping this week in Guthrie.

The Agriculture Department says the event is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Gus R. Douglass Agriculture Center.

Leonardt said in a news release that more than 30 maple producers are making products ranging from maple syrup to maple cotton candy.

The event kicks off a month of activities around the state, including the second annual Mountain State Maple Day on March 18.

For more information, visit http://www.agriculture.wv.gov/SiteCollectionDocuments/MapleDay2017reprint.pdf .

