Motorists seeing slightly lower gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.31. That's down a penny from last week.
Motorists were paying $1.57 for gas last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.32, up 3 cents from last week. That's also much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $1.80.
AAA says stable oil prices have helped keep gas prices stable as well. But they warn gas prices could rise slightly in coming weeks as more refineries nationwide begin seasonal maintenance work.
