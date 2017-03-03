Businesses can sign up to be part of state Bicentennial Celebration

The deadline is Wednesday to register to be an exhibitor or food vendor at the state’s Bicentennial Celebration.
The celebration will be March 31 and April 1 at Centennial Plaza on U.S. 90. A limited number of food vendors will be featured in the Taste of Mississippi to showcase the state’s best coastal and international cuisine. Exhibitor fees range from $34.50 to $230. Register online and get information about being a corporate sponsor at ms200south.org/applications.
The Bicentennial Celebration will have 25 performances and a free ticketed concert by The Band Perry. The festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. April 1 with a Parade of Cities and Counties. The Salute to Mississippi & the Military Exhibit Area will be open to cities, counties, state agencies and organizations that focus on Mississippi’s arts, culture, heritage, education and the military. There is no fee to participate but registration is required and the deadline is March 15.
“Hundreds of volunteers have been working around the clock to make the Party of the Century an event to remember for Mississippi,” said George Schloegel, Bicentennial Committee chairman. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to be a part of this historic event.”
Details: ms200south.org
Sun Herald
