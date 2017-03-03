Want to work at Home? MSU Extension has a program for you.

Five people from South Mississippi will be selected for the first workforce-development program that could help them get work-from-home jobs.
Mississippi State University Extension Service is implementing the Digital Works program in Biloxi, in partnership with community colleges, WIN Job Centers and public libraries.
The program begins with an orientation session and interviews March 16, said Andy Collins, extension director. Five people will be selected for the initial course on public service and best practices at the MSU Extension Center on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi.
Those who pass the one-week course will have access to the website to apply for jobs. Collins said the website has a pool of more than 60 employers offering jobs in insurance claims, tech support and other fields. Some jobs are full-time, some are part-time and some are contract or freelance work.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED and have Work Keys certification. They must own a computer no more than 4 years old and have internet access at home. Participants who finish the course and apply for at least three jobs will be reimbursed the $50 course fee.
Details: digitalworksjobs.com or andy.collins@msstate.edu or 228-388-4710.
