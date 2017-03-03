Beau Rivage president honored with national award

The stars came out for the 25th Trumpet Awards in Atlanta in January and then, outside of the spotlight, the organizers came to Biloxi to present the Hope Award to Marcus Glover at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
“That’s a great honor,” said Glover, whose title recently changed from general manager to president and chief operating officer at the Beau Rivage. In accepting the award, he said honorees such as he are following “on the hopes and prayers of a lot of people who came before you.”
Beau Rivage and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, promote diversity, corporate social responsibility and community engagement, and Glover oversees those commitments.
The Trumpet Awards were created in 1993 to recognize outstanding accomplishments of black Americans and others who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others, according to the organization’s website.
When Xernona Clayton, president and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation, read about Glover and his appointment to the Beau Rivage, she said it was a natural fit.
“We’re in the business of rewarding, showcasing and broadcasting the success of African-Americans,” she said. “We want to honor Mr. Glover, herald his arrival, and make a positive statement about the good work that he is doing.”
Glover came to the Beau Rivage in June 2015 already familiar with Biloxi and the local casino industry. Along with Jonathan Jones, now general manager at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino, and LouAnn Pappas, CEO of Scarlet Pearl Casino, Glover helped reopen the Grand Casino in Biloxi after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
Before coming to the Beau, he was general manager for Caesars in northeast Ohio, that state’s first casino establishment and jurisdiction. While there, he served as a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame.
Glover earned his Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, and has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in finance from Morehouse College.
At the Beau Rivage, he oversees the largest casino and casino staff on the Coast, and said it’s good to be part of a first-class property.
“You’ve got to surround yourself with great people,” he said is the secret to his success, and ultimately the success of the Beau Rivage.
