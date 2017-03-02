Southern New Mexico school district opts for 4-day week

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:24 Gang member pleads guilty to killing transgender woman

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino