Price of Kress Live building drops, and a second Dunkin’ Donuts is coming

Kress Live in downtown Biloxi was a flash of concerts and live entertainment for a short time and now sits waiting for a new owner.
The price has dropped 23 percent since August, when it was on the market for $2.35 million. It’s now bank-owned and the list price is $1.8 million, said Monte Luffey with Southeast Commercial in Gulfport, the listing agent.
Chase Taylor and Nick Quave had big hopes for the entertainment venue when they opened in 2014 at 814 Howard Ave. Taylor said it would take about $2 million to restore the 25,119 square foot building in the Vieux Marche. Two years later it was for sale.
“It’s renovated and in decent shape,” Luffey said, although some of the expensive sound equipment has been removed.
Elsewhere in Biloxi, a second Dunkin’ Donuts location is coming to Cedar Lake Road in north Biloxi, next to Sonic.
Community Development Director Jerry Creel said in his weekly development report that the Development Review Committee would sign off on the site plan for Dunkin’ Donuts on Wednesday and was scheduled to review plans for expanding AAA Storage on Eisenhower Drive in West Biloxi. Also on the agenda were plans for Sinsations Bar and Lounge, 281 Caillavet St. in Biloxi.
Creel said a permit was issued for a new parsonage for the Vietnamese Martyrs Church at 171 Oak Street in East Biloxi.
The Treen Report shows that a $276,000 permit was issued for renovations at the new location of Tuesday Morning in Edgewater Village at 2650 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Vision Construction of Gulfport is the contractor.
Biloxi also issued a $100,000 building permit for renovations and a deck addition at 647 Howard Ave. Lagniappe National Construction of Gulfport is the contractor. In April 2016, the city’s Development Review Committee got a first look at Southport Line, a restaurant brothers Joshua and Curtis Schmitt planned to open in a home at the eastern end of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It is being renovated with the look of old Biloxi, and the owners planned to use photographs and signs in the sandwich shop to recall the days when trolleys traveled along the South Mississippi coastline.
Last week a $130,000 permit was issued for 15476 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, where J.O. Collins Construction of Biloxi is doing renovations at Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists.
The Treen Report also shows permits were issued for two single family homes in Hancock County, 21 in Harrison County and three in Jackson County.
