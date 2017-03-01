Are you USM Gulf Park student or alumnus? Do you need a job?

Students and alumni of University of Southern Mississippi are invited to attend “Careers on the Coast,” a networking and job fair Tuesday at the University’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.
Hosted by Career Services, the job fair will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Gulf Coast Library.
Current and past students can network with more than 45 professionals and prospective employers from industries representative of the University’s six colleges: College of Arts and Letters, College of Business, College of Education and Psychology, College of Health, College of Nursing and College of Science and Technology.
Employers will discuss full-time, part-time and internship opportunities, along with the change to participate in volunteer or community service with companies.
Business attire is required and Jona Burton, assistant director of career services on the Gulf Park campus, said students will get practice giving their “60-second elevator pitch” while speaking with employers. Burton said these introductions will help students establish initial relationships and navigate a room full of professionals.
The first 50 students to attend will receive a complimentary gift.
Details: 228-214-3330 or email jona.burton@usm.edu
Sun Herald
