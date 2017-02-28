Saudi Aramco inks $7 billion deal for Malaysian oil venture

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

2:17 We tried Wal-Mart's new grocery pickup; see how it went

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

1:14 Hear about a DUI crackdown

1:13 Harrison Central girls earn bid to Jackson

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

1:03 Jerry Levens given Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award