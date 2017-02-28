Monday's Sports in Brief

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

3:46 Her kids were sexually abused while under state's care, and it gets worse

0:57 This video convinced a jury that man did not leave cocaine in Wal-Mart training room.

1:14 Hear about a DUI crackdown

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:17 We tried Wal-Mart's new grocery pickup; see how it went

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission