5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 28

Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.
LAST US TACKLE POWDER PUFF FOOTBALL GAME MAY BE HISTORY
Not enough Jupiter High junior and senior girls signed up. Twenty per side are needed but only 14 seniors and 11 juniors volunteered. The game almost ended last year when then-Jupiter High Principal Dan Frank withdrew school sponsorship, citing safety. But parents persuaded the town council to support the game and it was played in May. The town was again set to sponsor if enough girls signed up.
SHERIFF IDS GUNMAN KILLED AFTER FIRING AT FLORIDA PIPELINE
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that 66-year-old James Leroy Marker was killed on Sunday by officers after he shot and damaged a section of the Sabal Trail pipeline in north Florida. The office says the pipeline, which will transport natural gas from Alabama to Florida, was damaged extensively.
PANTHER FOUND DEAD IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the 5-year-old male cat's body was found Monday on a rural road in Collier County. The remains will be taken to a Gainesville facility for a necropsy. A total of four Florida panthers have been found dead in 2017, with two road fatalities.
FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS 2 PIT BULLS THAT KILLED POODLE
Tampa police said in a news release that Keithroy George was walking his dog Simba before 6 a.m. Monday when two pit bulls escaped from a nearby home and attacked the dog. George wasn't injured in the attack. Simba was dead by the time a police officer arrived. The dogs turned on the officer who fired several shots at them. A pit bull named White Boy was killed. The other dog, named Tito, was wounded.
POLICE: DRUNKEN MAN HURLS SLURS AT GAY COUPLE IN FLORIDA
A Key West police report says it happened early last Thursday morning as 38-year-old Kevin Seymour and 49-year-old Kevin Paul Taylor rode their bicycles down a street. The man yelled anti-gay remarks and said he bet the couple voted for Hillary Clinton. Then he yelled, "You live in Trump country now." As the scooter followed the couple, Seymour told the man he'd call 911. The man responded that he'd "cut" him if he did.
