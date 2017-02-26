The Latest: Syrian war documentary wins Academy Award

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

3:07 Routine legal matter brings $100,000 in fees

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis