The Latest: Vietnam: Suspect thought she was playing a prank

1:49 “The geese were so thick on Goose Point…you could spit and hit the geese.” Pause

1:13 Harrison Central girls earn bid to Jackson

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:09 Meet the Sun Herald's 2016-17 All-South Mississippi girls soccer team

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:33 A defense of the EPA

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé