Winn-Dixie introduces private-label products

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will be introducing private-label products throughout this year.
The company said in a press release it has tested more than 2,330 items, which it said led to improving quality on more than 2,260 products. Eventually, 3,000 items are expected to be introduced this year.
The company is introducing three brands in stores in the coming months. They include SE Grocers Essentials for customers looking for budget household basics; SE Grocers products that the company said are as good or better than established brands but at significantly lower prices; and Prestige, described as specialty and indulgent products at a still-affordable price.
The company’s Prestige Ice Cream has already been awarded Best French Vanilla Ice Cream in America, the company said.
Some of the new and improved products already introduced are four flavors of SE Grocers popcorn, two flavors of Prestige Popcorn and 21 varieties of SE Grocers potato chips. More than 100 SE Grocers Essentials are coming to the stores through February, the company said.
