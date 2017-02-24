New Mexico panel to hear bill aimed at regulating drones

1:49 “The geese were so thick on Goose Point…you could spit and hit the geese.” Pause

1:08 Gautier Middle School makes connection with NASA

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:50 Gwen Lyons scores best Doodle 4 Google for Mississippi

4:27 Pass Road Elementary School choir sings with Foreigner

1:02 Take a tour of downtown Ocean Springs

26:37 Police video of Art McClung traffic stop

4:43 Police video of Art McClung traffic stop (edited)