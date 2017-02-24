New Mexico village to benefit from job creation grant

An economic development organization in northern New Mexico has been awarded a federal grant aimed at diversifying the area's economy following the closure of Chevron Mining's molybdenum operation near Questa.
Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation announced the $70,000 grant on Thursday, saying it will be used to develop a strategy to support private capital investment and job creation.
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall says Questa and the surrounding area were devastated when the mine closed in 2014 and the grant will provide much-needed resources to help the community recover.
The three-year grant comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.
