Alaska AG says feds couldn't overturn state's pot law

A representative for the Alaska attorney general's office says a change in how the federal government enforces its own marijuana laws would not affect state marijuana laws.
Department of Law spokeswoman Cori Mills says Alaska's law legalizing recreational marijuana wouldn't be overturned.
She commented after White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggested during a press briefing Thursday that President Donald Trump's administration might crack down on states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use.
Mills says there is a different federal law, and it will be up to the federal government how they want to enforce that.
Cary Carrigan is executive director of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association.
He says it's too early to get too worked up about Spicer's comments, and that this sounds like an initial overture.
Carrigan says, "You have to see something happen before you can really react to it."
