Cat Island set to grow, but prospects dim for Biloxi amusement park

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann on Thursday took members of the Gulfport Rotary Club on a aerial tour of Cat and Deer islands, showing where a sand renourishment project will expand Cat Island this summer.
But he later said negotiations have stalled with developers of Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, who want to build an amusement park at Point Cadet.
Speaking at Great Southern Club in Gulfport, Hosemann said that on March 8 the Army Corps of Engineers will go out for bids to add sand along the side of Cat Island that the state acquired from BP in November.
“It will add 300 acres to Cat Island,” he said. Work should begin in a few months and be complete by the end of the year.
Goose Point at the tip of the island has shrunk significantly and is now going under water, he said. The project will take the land back to where it was in about 1990 and strict conservation easements will make sure it is preserved and not developed.
One Rotary member joked that the project will fill his favorite fishing hole.
Hosemann said the public will still be able use the other parts of the island while the work is under way and can watch the progress this summer.
“We want you to go use your island,” he said.
In December, Hosemann announced that the east beach of the island now belongs to the state. BP sold the land for $13.7 million, and he said no state funds were spent to buy the island. Instead the cost was paid by the federal Mississippi Coastal Improvements Program. About $43 million has been spent to buy the island, he said. “Mississippi spent less than 2 percent.”
Hosemann spoke on a variety of topics Thursday:
▪ Margaritaville — Lease negotiations with the developers of Margaritaville Resort Biloxi are unproductive and he said, “We’ve still not reached an agreement.” The developers are suing the state over control of part of the property adjacent to the resort, where they have announced plans to build another hotel and an amusement park. Hosemann said he’s talked to city officials and plans to seek other proposals for the Tidelands property.
▪ Ship Island Ferry — An agreement is much closer to get a Ship Island Ferry launch site in Biloxi on land adjacent to Margaritaville and Harrah’s Great Lawn, he said. The ferry will be able to take passengers from Biloxi to Deer, Horn and Cat islands, he said.
▪ Campaign finance reform — A bill in the state Senate would require candidates to turn then over their unused campaign contributions to another candidate, to a nonprofit or to the state instead of keeping the money when they retire or lose an election. “I don’t think it’s right that you keep it,” he said. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has about $4 million in his fund, he said. Hosemann’s own fund has about $1.5 million and several others in state government have large balances.
▪ Y’all Business — The business website he launched had more than 60,000 hits in the last year and now has an app. From their mobile phones, potential business owners — or anyone — will be able to search for other restaurants or businesses in the area, determine income of people within five minutes of the site and get nearby traffic counts. “Nobody else has anything like this,” he said.
▪ Elections — In the last election the Department of Justice sent out monitors to 28 states where it was thought there might be problems, he said. “None in Mississippi. Not one,” he said. And Mississippi is the only state that enacted a voter ID requirement and didn’t get sued, he said.
▪ Budget cuts — State budget cuts have reduced the Secretary of State’s budget by $700,000, and Hosemann said he expects one more cut to be announced before the end of the fiscal year June 30.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
