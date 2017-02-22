Gov. Baker planning to launch Black Advisory Commission

Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to launch a Black Advisory Commission charged with advising him on issues related to the economic prosperity and well-being of the black community in Massachusetts.
The Republican governor plans to launch the commission as a celebration of Black History Month by signing an executive order Thursday and swearing in several members of the panel.
Baker says the commission expands the mission and scope of the African-American Commission, recognizing that the black community includes those identifying with many national origins and ethnicities, not limited to African-American, Cape Verdean, Haitian, Jamaican, Somali or Ethiopian.
The signing ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at the Statehouse.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Labor Secretary Ronald Walker and members of the Legislature.
